NICE Actimize’s AML Solutions Chosen By Rakuten Securities To Improve Operational Efficiencies And Reduce Compliance Risk - NICE Actimize’s CDD-X Will Be Leveraged To Provide More Accurate Detection And Customer Risk Scoring

NICE Actimize, a NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) business and the leader in Autonomous Financial Crime Management, has been chosen by Rakuten Securities Inc., a major online brokerage operating throughout Japan and across Asia, to implement an innovative anti-money laundering compliance platform to protect and support its investor clients and meet regulatory requirements. Rakuten Securities will utilize industry-leading solutions from NICE Actimize’s Autonomous Anti-Money Laundering portfolio, initially rolling out the CDD-X Customer Due Diligence platform. This will be followed by Suspicious Activity Monitoring and Watch List Filtering solutions at a later date to help improve operational efficiencies and reduce costs.
An integral part of its Autonomous Anti-Money Laundering suite, NICE Actimize’s CDD-X Customer Due Diligence platform modernizes KYC/CDD programs with advanced analytics. Providing more accurate detection and customer risk scoring to reduce compliance risk, NICE Actimize’s CDD-X provides significant reductions in operational costs and offers key features beneficial for an online brokerage operation.
NICE Actimize’s CDD-X Customer Due Diligence solution also offers embedded automation capabilities that streamline tasks related to ultimate beneficial ownership (UBO), adverse media, data flow with customer relationship management (CRM) systems, and more. By enabling a curated set of pre-built connectors, CDD-X also leverages third party risk factors to increase the accuracy of customer risk ratings during onboarding and ongoing monitoring to provide more intelligence to analysts. Additionally, pre-built connectors make integration simple where data acquisition and aggregation has traditionally been difficult.
“As many financial institutions worldwide pursue a more data-driven, advanced approach towards anti-money laundering initiatives, we are confident that the capabilities of these new solutions will bring great value to both our operations and the customers we serve,” said Keisuke Ichihara, Director and Executive Officer, Rakuten Securities Inc. “NICE Actimize’s deep experience, accumulated through strong relationships with financial institutions, will help us achieve our objectives as part of our renewed anti-money laundering strategy.”
“NICE Actimize is excited to provide our advanced anti-money laundering solutions to Rakuten Securities,
the online brokerage market leader in Japan and the greater Asia-Pacific,” said Craig Costigan, CEO, NICE Actimize. “As the AML regulatory landscape evolves and the criminals become more sophisticated, compliance teams need a solid AML program that meets these changing requirements, while reducing costs and improving operational efficiency. We look forward to providing Rakuten robust solutions that will help them address these challenges while staying ahead of market and regulatory changes.”
In addition, NICE Actimize’s Suspicious Activity Monitoring solution combines cutting-edge technology with human-expertise to ensure accurate alert detection, increased team productivity and lowered compliance program costs. Lastly, NICE Actimize’s Watch List Filtering capability, with its consistent, global sanctions screening and high-quality alerts, increases operational efficiency, reduces compliance costs, and assists in meeting regulatory requirements.
For additional information on NICE Actimize’s Autonomous anti-money laundering solutions, including CDD-X please click here