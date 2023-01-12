NGX To Review 2022 Market Performance, Provide 2023 Outlook

Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) is pleased to announce that it will host the 2022 Market Recap and 2023 Outlook event on Wednesday, 25 January 2023.

NGX Market Recap and Outlook is an annual event designed to review market performance in the preceding year and present expert predictions for the Nigerian capital market and the broader economy, for the New Year. The event will bring together an audience of market practitioners, investors, analysts, government officials, regulators, media and other key stakeholders. Interested parties can register for the event at https://ngxgroup.com/ngx2023outlook/.

The NGX 2022 Market Recap and 2023 Outlook event, which will be headlined by Temi Popoola, Chief Executive Officer, NGX and supported by the NGX Executive Committee, will also feature a presentation on “Global Markets Outlook for 2023 and Opportunities in the Nigerian Capital Market” from Simon Kitchen, Managing Director-Head of Strategy at EFG Hermes Research. The event will provide participants with insights into the global and domestic capital markets and help enhance the Nigerian capital market’s positioning to attract domestic and foreign inflows as the Exchange looks to further improve the depth of liquidity available in the market.

NGX, the sustainable exchange championing Africa’s growth, is dedicated to providing valuable insights and information to its stakeholders as part of its commitment to enhancing financial literacy and inclusion, and stimulating the growth of the Nigerian capital market.