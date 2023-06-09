NGX To Host Workshop On Cross-Border Trading Requirements

Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) is set to host capital market stakeholders to African Exchanges Linkage Project (AELP) webinar tagged “Exchange Linkage Project – facilitating Trades across borders.

The Webinar, which will hold on Wednesday, 14 June 2023, is designed to provide market operators, investors and other stakeholders with an overview of AELP, its origin and objective, expectations and its benefits to the market. The event, which is supported by Chapel Hill Denham Securities Limited, Central Securities Clearing System (CSCS) Plc, Cordros Securities Limited, and Stanbic IBTC Stockbrokers Limited, is also expected to provide insight into Pan African Payment and Settlement Systems (PAPSS) integration with AELP, and other cross-border transaction requirements, including ongoing engagement to resolve cross-border trade settlement issues.

It will be recalled that the African Exchanges Linkage Project (AELP) is a flagship project of the African Securities Exchanges Association (ASEA) supported by the African Development Bank (AfDB), to facilitate cross-border trading of securities in Africa.

The Phase 1 has facilitated connectivity between the seven participating Exchanges: Bourse Régionale des Valeurs Mobilières (BRVM, integrating eight West African markets), Casablanca Stock Exchange (CSE), Egyptian Exchange (EGX), Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE), Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE), Nigerian Exchange (NGX) and Stock Exchange of Mauritius (SEM) to create linkages across the various markets.

Speakers at the event include; Chief Executive Officer, NGX, Mr Temi Popoola; President, ASEA and Chief Executive Officer, Botswana Stock Exchange, Mr Thapelo Tsheole; Director General, Securities and Exchange Commission, Mr Lamido Yuguda; Chief Executive Officer, NGX Regulation Limited, Ms Tinuade Awe; Chief Executive Officer, CSCS, Mr Haruna Jalo-Waziri

Others include, Head, Technology and Operations, Pan-African Payment and Settlement System (PAPSS) Ositadimma Ugwu; Chief Executive Officer, Chapel Hill Denham, Mr Akeem Shadare; Team Lead, Regulatory and Approval at NGX Regulation Company (RegCo); Head, Depository Services, Central Securities and Clearing System Plc (CSCS), Mr Babangida Yahaya.