NGX Supports 100 Women In Finance's As Group Launches Nigeria Chapter

Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) on Thursday, 27 April 2023 held a Closing Gong Ceremony commemorating the 20th anniversary of 100 Women in Finance and the launch of the group’s Nigeria chapter.

Divisional Head, Capital Markets, NGX, Mr Jude Chiemeka in his welcome remarks noted that NGX in light of its Gender Leadership in the Nigerian private sector is committed to closing the gender gap for women. “We are currently in partnership with International Finance Corporation (IFC) under the Nigeria2Equal programme and our aim is reducing gender gaps in the country’s private sector by setting up more opportunities for women in leadership positions and employment. Also, very recently, NGX Group of Companies became the first securities exchange group globally and the first indigenous Nigerian corporate to be EDGE Certified, signifying our passion for diversity, equity and inclusion within the workplace.”

“Our drive as an institution is to continue to create sustainable products that promote gender equity, and these accomplishments remain a testament to our commitment towards women empowerment and gender equality in our workplace and in the industry we operate.”

Chief Executive Officer, 100 Women in Finance, Amanda Pullinger said the non-profit outfit was established to empower women across the finance industry and inspire the next generation of women in finance, helping them find their pathways in the industry. “100 Women in Finance is supporting women with a network of other women who understand them and providing a platform for women to discuss challenges and opportunities.”

“We are creating value for women and aiding ways to reach out to the younger generation”, she added.

While giving her remarks, Mrs. Irene Robinson-Ayanwale, Divisional Head, Business Support Services Division/General Counsel, NGX said, “For us at the exchange, ESG and gender equality are very important to us and as we enter the phase 2 of Nigeria2Equal, we hope that we can leverage these partnership towards closing the gender gap in the private sector. Looking forward to working with 100 Women in Finance to organise speaking events within the capital markets ecosystem to further grow the capacity of women in the finance sector.”

100 Women in Finance is a global non-profit organisation committed to gender equity in finance by promoting diversity, raising visibility and empowering women to find their path to success. Membership is open to students and women leaders making a change in the world of finance.