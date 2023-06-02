NGX RegCo, ISSB, FRCN To Host Webinar On Sustainability Disclosure Standards

NGX Regulation Limited (NGX RegCo), in collaboration with the International Sustainability Standards Board (ISSB) and Financial Reporting Council (FRC) of Nigeria, is set to host a 3-day workshop/webinar on sustainability disclosure standards for companies as well as investors in the capital market.

The workshop/webinar, which will kick off from June 6-8, 2023, is organized in preparation for the imminent release of the ISSB’s first two IFRS Sustainability Disclosure Standards, better known as IFRS S1 and IFRS S2.

These documents is based on the principles, concepts and indicators of existing sustainability frameworks and standards used voluntarily in many jurisdictions globally, including the TCFD Recommendations and the SASB Standards.

The webinar series will explore the basic concepts underpinning the SASB Standards, highlighting how these were developed to facilitate cost-effective industry-based disclosure by preparers that yields decision-useful information for investors. Interested participants should register at https://ngxgroup.com/frc-issb-workshop/.

Some of the confirmed speakers at the event include; Executive Secretary, FRC, Ambassador Shuaibu Adamu Ahmed; Board Member, ISSB, Ndidi Nnoli-Edozien; Chief Executive Officer, NGX RegCo, Tinuade Awe; Manager, Ibero-American Relations IFRS Foundation, Arturo Rodriguez; Director, Directorate of Accounting Standards (Public Sector) FRC, Iheanyi O. Anyahara; Technical Fellow, ISSB, Dianora Aria De Marco; Research Analyst, Extractive and Minerals Processing IFRS Foundation, Corey Walrod; Research Analyst, Technology and Communications at IFRS Foundation, Sam Wallace; Research Analyst, Financials, IFRS Foundation, Jing Zhang; Research Analyst, Food and Beverage IFRS Foundation, Keertana Anandraj.

Furthermore, the series will also highlight how companies and investors are using the SASB Standards around the world while pointing companies to practical tools to get started.

The series will include industry-specific sessions to explore how the SASB Standards apply to the oil & gas, telecommunications, financials, food and beverage and consumer goods industries and sectors.