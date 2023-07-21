NGX Reclassifies Fidelity Bank Plc As Medium Price Stock

Nigerian Exchange Limited (“NGX”) has announced the reclassification of Fidelity Bank Plc from Small price stock to Medium price stock.

Rule 15.29 of the Rulebook of The Exchange, 2015 (Dealing Members’ Rules) notes that equities priced above N5 per share for at least four of the most recent six months of trading, or new security listings priced above N5 per share at the time of listing on NGX are Classified as Medium price stock.

According to NGX, Fidelity Bank Plc traded above the N5.00 mark on 20 February 2023 and has remained above the N5 mark up until close of business on 30 June 2023. This indicates that FIDELITYBK has been trading above N5 for at least four (4) months in the last six (6) months. Therefore, it should be reclassified from Small price stock to Medium price stock.