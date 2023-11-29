NGX Holds Seminar On Repositioning Analytics And AI For Capital Market Growth

Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) is set to host a webinar for capital market stakeholders on the importance of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in growing the capital market on December 1, 2023.

The technology webinar themed: ‘Repositioning Analytics and AI for Capital Market Growth in Nigeria’, will delve into the transformative potential of Analytics and Artificial Intelligence (AI) in reshaping the landscape of capital markets in Nigeria. Interested participants should register here: https://bit.ly/ngx-tech-w

The rapid advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) have had a profound impact on various industries, and the capital markets sector is no exception. As digital assets reshape the financial landscape, investment banks, asset managers, and wealth managers are increasingly leveraging AI to revolutionize their operations and stay ahead of the curve.

NGX, as the sustainable exchange championing the development of Africa’s economy, is in front of development in the digital technology space in Nigeria and across the continent. Recently, NGX engaged stakeholders in the capital market and fintech ecosystem at the Invest in Africa’s Future event held in New York, which saw the attendance of Nigeria’s Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Dr Bosun Tijani and other notable dignitaries. Through this webinar, NGX will seek to further deepen its footprint as a trailblazer in championing the AI revolution in Nigeria’s capital market.

Capital market firms, recognizing the importance of staying competitive in the rapidly evolving landscape, are heavily investing in AI and related technologies like cloud computing and data analytics. This trend demonstrates the industry’s commitment to staying ahead of the curve and embracing the disruptive potential of digital assets.

The adoption of AI and digital assets in capital markets will continue to accelerate, leading to an increasingly interconnected and data-driven financial ecosystem. For industry players to maintain their competitive edge, they must continually evolve and adapt to these technological advancements. This includes not only investing in AI, cloud computing, and data analytics but also fostering a culture of innovation, collaboration, and continuous learning within their organizations.