NGX Group Mourns The Loss Of Former Chairman, Ogunbanjo …Commiserates With The Family Of Wigwe

Nigerian Exchange Group Plc (NGX Group) is deeply saddened to acknowledge the tragic passing of our former Group Chairman, Bamofin Abimbola Ogunbanjo, OFR, and the Group Managing Director of Access Holdings Plc, Dr. Herbert Wigwe, CFR, along with his wife and son, in a helicopter accident in the United States of America.

Bamofin Abimbola Ogunbanjo, a visionary leader and luminary in Nigeria's corporate legal and capital market spheres, served as the President of the National Council of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) from 2017 to 2021 and as the first Group Chairman of NGX Group from 2021 to 2022, following the demutualization of the Exchange. His strategic acumen and dedication were instrumental in shaping NGX Group's transformative journey.

Expressing his heartfelt condolences, the Group Chairman of NGX Group, Alhaji (Dr) Umaru Kwairanga, stated, "NGX Group mourns the untimely departure of Bamofin Abimbola Ogunbanjo and Dr. Herbert Wigwe, along with his wife and son. Bamofin Ogunbanjo's leadership has left an indelible mark on our organization and the broader Nigerian financial community, and his legacy will continue to inspire us. Dr. Wigwe also leaves an unblemished footprint in our private sector. Our thoughts and prayers are with their families during this difficult time. May their souls rest in peace and may the Almighty comfort their families”.

The Group MD/CEO of NGX Group, Mr. Temi Popoola, added, "The passing of Bamofin Ogunbanjo is a profound loss for NGX Group and the entire Nigerian private sector. He played a crucial role in shaping NGX Group, and while he will be sorely missed, his visionary leadership and impact will never be forgotten. It is heartbreaking to learn that Dr. Wigwe, his wife and son also lost their lives in the accident. The contributions of these two respected leaders to the financial markets and the overall private sector will be remembered, and we are committed to preserving their legacy by upholding the principles of leadership, innovation, and dedication that they exemplified.”

Beyond his role at NGX Group, Bamofin Ogunbanjo was a distinguished legal practitioner, serving as Managing Partner of Chris Ogunbanjo LP (Solicitors). He served on the boards of several multinational corporations and non-profit organizations including Beta Glass Plc and the Advisory Board of the University of Buckingham Centre for Extractive Studies. He also served on the Board of GTL Registrars Limited, AIICO Insurance Plc and ConocoPhillips Limited amongst others. His contributions to the legal profession and corporate governance were exemplary, earning him widespread respect and admiration.