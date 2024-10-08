NGX Group Applauds German Government And DEG For Commitment To Sustainability ... To Collaboration On Climate Action In Nigeria

Nigerian Exchange Group Plc (NGX Group) has lauded the German Government and its development finance institution, Deutsche Investitions- und Entwicklungsgesellschaft (DEG), a subsidiary of KfW Bank, for their unwavering commitment to advancing impact investing in Nigeria. This comes as NGX Group looks to strengthen partnerships aimed at fostering sustainable development, with a focus on climate action.



The Group Managing Director/CEO of NGX Group, Mr. Temi Popoola, made these remarks during the DEG Impact Investing Dialogue held on Tuesday, 8 October 2024, in Lagos. He acknowledged the vital role that DEG has played in deepening sustainable finance in Nigeria and bolstering confidence in the country’s economy. "DEG, along with its counterparts in the German private sector, has demonstrated steadfast dedication to Nigeria, not only by maintaining their investments but also by expanding them through local financial institutions”.



Mr. Popoola also elaborated on the initiative between NGX Group and DEG to establish a framework for data sharing and aggregation related to carbon emissions and Nigeria's broader green transition. He added that the initiative seeks to bring together corporate organisations across the country, enhancing transparency while guiding them on sustainable transition pathways aligned with globally recognised standards. "Our joint efforts will not only increase corporate transparency but also ensure compliance with global sustainability standards, positioning Nigeria as a leader in sustainable finance across Africa," Popoola noted.