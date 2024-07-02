NGX Enlightens Nigerian Higher Education Foundation Scholars On Sustainable Finance And Investing

Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) hosted over a hundred scholars from Nigerian Higher Education Foundation (NHEF) as part of its financial literacy initiative, X-Lit on Tuesday 2 July 2024. The event aimed to deepen understanding of sustainable finance and increase young investors' participation in responsible investing within the capital market.

The session covered various aspects of sustainable investing and market access, providing the scholars with valuable knowledge and practical tools. Topics bordered around understanding the basics of ESG investing, the importance of diversification, how to analyze investment opportunities, and the impact of global sustainability trends on local markets. The interactive format allowed students to engage directly with experts and ask questions. Additionally, the scholars had the opportunity to tour the NGX trading floor, witnessing how trading sessions are conducted and gaining firsthand experience of the market's operations.

Abimbola Babalola, Head of Secondary Market at NGX, leading the session, emphasized the benefits of securities to investors in the Nigerian capital market. "Investing in securities provides a unique opportunity for wealth creation and financial growth. Our goal is to demystify the process and equip you with the knowledge to make informed investment decisions."

Babalola provided insights into the intricacies of investing and the rules guiding investments in the capital market. He highlighted the significance of due diligence, understanding market trends, and the role of regulatory bodies in ensuring market integrity. He also shared success stories of young investors who started small and gradually built substantial portfolios, inspiring the students to consider long-term investment strategies.

Representatives from United Capital Securities highlighted how the students can access the market with technology to key into the opportunity provided by the ongoing banking recapitalization efforts. They also emphasized the importance of taking a longer-term view to investing in the market.

Clair Jemide, Executive Director of NHEF, expressed gratitude to the facilitators from NGX, led by Mr. Babalola, for the invaluable experience provided to the students. She noted that it was an opportunity for the scholars to observe the practical application of their classroom learning and promised that the foundation would visit the exchange again in the future. Participating scholars commended NGX for organizing the session, leaving them better equipped to navigate the financial landscape.

NGX's X-Lit initiative is part of its broader corporate social responsibility strategy, aiming to promote financial literacy and sustainable investing across different age groups and demographics. By targeting young scholars, NGX hopes to foster a culture of informed investing and financial prudence among the youth, laying the foundation for a more financially inclusive and sustainable society. Through initiatives like X-Lit, NGX continues to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of Nigeria's capital market and empowering the next generation of investors.