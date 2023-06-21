NGX Commends Coronation Group’s Regulatory Recognition - Says It Is A Start Of An Exciting Chapter For The Capital Market

Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) has commended the Board and Management of Coronation Group Limited’s recent regulatory recognition and added that this is a start of another exciting chapter for the barometer of Nigeria’s economy- the capital market.

Its Chief Executive Officer, Temi Popoola stated this during a Closing Bell ceremony hosted in honour of Mr Aig-Imoukhuede’s investiture as an Honorary Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers (CIS) in Lagos on Wednesday.

Mr Aig-Imoukhuede while commending the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for granting the company a Capital Market Holding Company (CMHC) license, had stated that this will solidify its position as an investment management powerhouse in the African region.

He also revealed that the company wants to extend from banking into insurance, investment management, technology, venture-building – that type of entrepreneurship and innovation spirit that seems to be around the things that it does.

“I think that we have seen a few signs over the past two weeks that a big turnaround is about to take place in our nation. I believe that we have the nation of institutions within the financial services community that will provide the platform for this revolution that is about to take place in our economy and our lives to truly happen in an irreversible manner. Nigeria is once again open for business”.

Responding, Popoola, said the NGX is grateful for Aig-Imoukhuede’s exploits in the capital market and expressed confidence that the company’s CMHC’s license is another phase of growth seen in the capital market in the past few weeks.

Earlier in a goodwill remark, the Group Managing Director, NGX Group, Oscar Onyema, OON, congratulated Aig-Imoukhuede’s honorary fellowship, adding that it was well deserved.

Also speaking, the Chairman, NGX Group, Alhaji Umaru Kwairanga, said, the honorary fellowship will elevate Aig-Imoukhuede from a global player to a universal player and added that this will add value to the institute.