NGX, BPE, NIPC Collaborate To Host Investors’ Webinar

Nigerian Exchange (NGX) Limited was pleased to collaborate with the Bureau of Public Enterprises and the Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission to host an investors' webinar on Tuesday, 13 July 2021. The event was headlined by the Vice President, Federal Republic of Nigeria, and Chairman of the National Council on Privatization Professor Yemi Osinbajo, GCON.
Speaking at the event, The Group Chief Executive Officer, NGX Group Plc, Mr. Oscar N. Onyema, OON, gave a presentation on unlocking investment opportunities in Nigeria through privatization, where he sounded the call for public and private sector players to work together to support Nigeria’s economic reform programmes. He also highlighted the role of NGX Group, stating, “At NGX Group, we are keen to support both public and private sectors to achieve greater success in resource optimization. We are also actively involved in contributing to policy formulation and advocacy to ensure that entities can thrive within an enabling environment.”
Also featured at the event were Director General, Bureau of Public Enterprises, Alex A. Okoh; Honourable Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Dr. (Mrs) Zainab Shamsuna Ahmed; Honourable Minister of Water Resources, Mr. Suleiman Adamu; Director, Energy, Bureau of Public Enterprises, Mr. Yunana Malo; Director, Infrastructure & Public Private Partnership, Bureau of Public Enterprises, Mr. Amaechi Aloke; Executive Secretary, Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission, Ms. Yewande Sadiku; Chief Economist/Partner, PwC, Mr. Andrew Nevin; Partner & Portfolio Manager, Genesis Investment Management, Mr. Richard Mather; Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer, Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority, Mr. Uche Orji; President, Institute For Foresight And Leadership (Nigeria & Canada), Dr. Ifeanyi Onyemere; Chairman, Heirs Holding, Mr. Tony Elumelu, CON; Group Managing Director, NNPC, Mallam Mele Kolo Kyari; Managing Director, Indorama Eleme Petro-Chemicals Company, Mr. Manish Mundra; and Chairman of the Automobile Committee on Non-Performing Enterprises, Mr. Jumat B. Alli-Oluwafuyi.
To draw the curtain on the event, he CEO, NGX Limited, Mr Temi Popoola, CFA stated, “I would like to reiterate that the ability to unlock the investment opportunities in Nigeria’s privatization and economic reform programmes will be impacted by our collective ability to overcome our prevailing challenges, and to leverage the opportunities that abound amidst these challenges. As you seek to leverage these opportunities, please be reminded that NGX remains a veritable platform for all investment needs. At NGX, we continually work with all key stakeholders to develop products and services that meet the needs of stakeholders, whilst deepening the Nigerian capital market.”