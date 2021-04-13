NFT Investments PLC - IPO Sets £35m Fund-Raising Record For AQSE Flotation

NFT Investments, an investment company specializing in non-fungible tokens ("NFTs"), is pleased to announce that it has raised £35 million before expenses, more than three times initially planned, for its flotation on the Aquis Stock Exchange Growth Market (Access segment), valuing the Company at a market capitalisation of £50m.
The £35m share placing sets a new record amount to be raised on AQSE and was increased in response to strong investor demand. The Company initially planned to raise £10m, which was then doubled to £20m last week. The Company is expected to be admitted to AQSE on Friday, 16 April when first dealings in the shares will commence at 8am.
The Company has now completed the placing of 700 million new ordinary shares at 5p each.
NFT Investments has been launched by the co-founders of Argo Blockchain, a leading crypto miner valued at more than $1 billion, to invest in NFTs. The Company is the world’s first pure-play investment company focused exclusively on investing in NFTs to launch on a stock market in a major jurisdiction worldwide.
It is being advised by First Sentinel Corporate Finance and Novum Securities and Tennyson Securities are acting as joint brokers. First dealings in the shares are expected to commence later this month.
Jonathan Bixby, Executive Chairman of NFT Investments, said: “It is deeply gratifying to receive strong interest from a wide range of institutional and private investors who share our belief in the vast growth potential for NFTs, just as the cryptocurrency sector has shown so far. We have upsized our offer to broaden and democratize access to this hard-to-reach market.”