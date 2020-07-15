New Ziglu Insurance Provides Safe And Secure Access To Cryptocurrencies

Ziglu, the new cryptocurrency challenger, has launched an insurance programme for customers holding cryptocurrencies, providing greater security and peace of mind.
Each Ziglu customer’s cryptocurrency holdings are insured against cyber-crime up to a value of £50,000 at all times and held in a segregated account. The vast majority of customer assets are stored in offline ("cold") wallets, meaning they are not accessible via the internet and therefore at lower risk of theft.
According to a recent FCA study, 1.9m people in the U.K. currently hold circa £3.15bn worth of crypto with 50% holding less than £260 each. As consumers increasingly gain exposure to Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, a key concern is the safekeeping of assets.
Ziglu launched last month with a vision to offer access to cryptocurrencies securely. Ziglu’s customers can now instantly and securely exchange money into digital currencies, including Bitcoin, Ether, Litecoin & Bitcoin Cash at competitive prices and monitor their balances in real-time.
The fully transparent model guarantees no hidden fees or transaction charges while the platform democratises access, providing a true multi-currency account for people who want bank-grade security and insurance coupled with a simple way of holding cryptocurrency alongside their normal money.
Mark Hipperson, Founder & Chief Executive Officer of Ziglu, said: “One of the biggest concerns for users is the safekeeping of their funds and cryptocurrencies. Ziglu’s insurance programme brings peace of mind to existing customers or those dipping their toes into cryptocurrency for the first time.”
Ziglu is constantly enhancing the platform in response to customer needs. Since launching a month ago Ziglu has listened to its growing community to enhance the user experience and exchange flow, to provide a more intuitive and smoother transaction experience.
Ziglu can be downloaded from the Apple App Store (https://bit.ly/Ziglu123) and Google Play Store (https://bit.ly/ziglu321)