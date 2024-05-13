New Zealand Guidance Note: For Duty Holders That Are AML/CFT Reporting Entities

An update from the three AML/CFT Act Supervisors, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade (MFAT) and the New Zealand Police (NZ Police) to AML/CFT reporting entities who are duty holders under the Russia Sanctions Act.

The three AML/CFT Act supervisors – FMA, DIA and RBNZ – along with their partner agencies – MFAT and NZ Police – have provided a Guidance Note for duty holders that are AML/CFT reporting entities. The Guidance Note specifically relates to notifying a customer of an asset freeze or blocked transaction under the Russia Sanctions Act.

Download Guidance Note: For duty holders that are AML/CFT reporting entities [PDF] 111KB