New Zealand Financial Markets Authority Releases CPA Australia And NZICA Accredited Body Reports

The Financial Markets Authority (FMA) has published its annual accredited body reports for CPA Australia and the New Zealand Institute of Chartered Accountants (NZICA).
It is one of the FMA’s strategic priorities to ensure that frontline regulators like the NZICA and CPA Australia are effective in their role. The Auditor Regulation Act 2011 requires the FMA to monitor and ensure the audit regulatory systems and processes used by accredited bodies are adequate and effective.
The reports contain the findings of the FMA’s monitoring assessments of CPA Australia and NZICA for the period 1 July 2019 to 30 June 2020.