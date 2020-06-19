New Zealand Financial Markets Authority Publishes Auditor Regulation And Oversight Plan

The Financial Markets Authority (FMA) has published its Auditor Regulation and Oversight Plan 2020-2023.
The plan sets out the areas the FMA will focus on as part of its role in reviewing the quality of Financial Markets Conduct Act audits, and contributing to the integrity and development of the audit profession.
The FMA’s focus over the next three years will be in the following areas: improving audit quality, thematic reviews, auditing and accounting standards, developments in the audit profession, and monitoring accredited bodies.