This report is a 'snapshot' of peer-to-peer lending (P2P) and crowdfunding activity in New Zealand for the year ended 30 June 2022.

It is based on data given to us by the licensed providers of these services in their annual regulatory returns. These returns are a standard requirement for licensees. They give us up-to-date information that helps us understand the businesses we regulate and determine the focus and priority of our monitoring activities.

View the Peer to peer lending and crowdfunding sector report 2022, PDF

