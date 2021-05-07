New Zealand Financial Markets Authority Market Operator Obligations Report Update

Following the release of the Financial Markets Authority (FMA) report, ‘Market Operator Obligations Targeted Review – NZX’ on 28 January 2021, NZX has received approval of its action plan from the FMA, under section 341 of the Financial Markets Conduct Act 2013.
The plan approved by the FMA contains a number of actions for NZX to implement relating to NZX’s arrangements for governance oversight, industry engagement, information technology capability, cyber security, human resources, crisis management planning and risk management.
NZX is focused on delivery of the agreed steps under the plan. NZX will be providing regular progress reports to the FMA in respect of the implementation of the action plan, with close oversight from NZX’s Board and Technology Committee.