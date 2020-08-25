New Zealand Financial Markets Authority - Exemption: Banks And NBDTs August 2020

The Ministry of Health have granted an exemption to enable registered banks and licensed non-bank deposit takers (NBDTs) to carry out critical financial services at Alert Level 3. Link to the gazette.
The exemption is subject to the following conditions:
- Interactions with customers should be via remote means wherever possible;
- Face-to-face customer interaction continues to be permitted for financial services only;
- Over-the-counter transactions to be completed at distances of over one metre and only if increased hygiene in these areas can be ensured;
- For transactions in which require face-to-face engagement but cannot take place over the counter, increased hygiene must be ensured;
- Registered banks and NBDTS must follow guidance available at:
For the latest actions, restrictions, and guidance, please refer to the Unite against COVID-19 pages.