New Zealand Financial Markets Authority - Exemption: Banks And NBDTs August 2020

Date 25/08/2020

The Ministry of Health have granted an exemption to enable registered banks and licensed non-bank deposit takers (NBDTs) to carry out critical financial services at Alert Level 3. Link to the gazette.

The exemption is subject to the following conditions:

  1. Interactions with customers should be via remote means wherever possible;
  2. Face-to-face customer interaction continues to be permitted for financial services only;
  3. Over-the-counter transactions to be completed at distances of over one metre and only if increased hygiene in these areas can be ensured;
  4. For transactions in which require face-to-face engagement but cannot take place over the counter, increased hygiene must be ensured;
  5. Registered banks and NBDTS must follow guidance available at:

For the latest actions, restrictions, and guidance, please refer to the Unite against COVID-19 pages.