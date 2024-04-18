New Zealand Financial Markets Authority Appoints Louise Unger As Executive Director, Response And Enforcement

The Financial Markets Authority (FMA) – Te Mana Tātai Hokohoko – today confirmed the appointment of Louise Unger to join the FMA’s executive leadership team as Executive Director for Response and Enforcement.

Louise joins the FMA from the Commerce Commission, where she is the General Manager of the Credit branch leading the team that regulates the Credit Contracts and Consumer Finance Act, as well as a member of the Senior Leadership Team. Prior to joining the Commission, she specialised in risk and compliance at Lawyers on Demand NZ, an international law firm. She has significant expertise providing legal, risk and compliance services to a range of New Zealand and international organisations, including banks, telecommunications and electricity companies. She brings particular strength in the financial services industry, having led legal and risk teams at Bank of New Zealand across a period of 12 years.

Samantha Barrass, FMA Chief Executive, said the FMA had conducted an extensive search for this role, including internationally. “I am delighted we have secured Louise’s talent and skills for the FMA at this critical point in our oversight of financial services conduct in New Zealand. Louise has proven experience as a leader, in governance and financial services’ law.”

Louise has a law degree (Hons) and a commerce degree from Canterbury University. She is expected to commence with the FMA in Auckland in June.