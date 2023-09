The Commerce Commission and the Financial Markets Authority have collaborated on a joint message that outlines ways that financial service providers (including consumer lenders) can support customers who are experiencing financial difficulty. It outlines ways providers can be proactive about dealing with customers in financial difficulty, including complying with their regulatory obligations, assigning sufficient resources, and always providing customers with fair treatment.

Download the Supporting customers in financial difficulty – FMA and Commerce Commission joint message September 2023 , PDF 187KB