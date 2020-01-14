New York Superintendent Of Financial Services Superintendent Lacewell Announces Appointment Of Former Cfpb Deputy Director Leandra English To Department Of Financial Services Leadership Team - Ms. English Brings Nearly A Decade Of Consumer Protection Experience To Her New Role As Special Policy Advisor To The Superintendent

Superintendent of Financial Services Linda A. Lacewell today announced that Leandra English, the former Deputy Director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB), has joined the executive team at the Department of Financial Services (DFS) as Special Policy Advisor. This appointment strengthens the mission of the Department to protect and empower New York consumers as Washington continues to roll back on consumer protections.
“Leandra is a fierce consumer advocate with extensive experience in leadership positions across the federal government,” said Superintendent Lacewell. “Her commitment to public service, knowledge of key consumer-facing financial products, and experience with managing a strategic policy creation and implementation process will help lead the Department’s consumer protection agenda for the benefit of New Yorkers and the state’s financial services industry, especially as Washington continues to step down from critical consumer protections.”
At DFS, Ms. English will report directly to the Superintendent and manage and develop the Department’s portfolio of policy initiatives involving consumers, financial services, and other issues. She will also spearhead the Department’s policy development and analysis process, and help identify common regulatory trends and risks across industries to ensure DFS remains an active and effective protector of New York consumers.
“I am honored to join the DFS team to help drive policy decisions that benefit New Yorkers,” said Leandra English. “I have spent the majority of my career fighting to make sure that consumers have a voice and a shot at building a safe financial future for their families. The team at DFS works to do this every day, and I am proud to be able to add my experience to this essential goal.”
Ms. English held several leadership positions at the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. In her various roles she managed the agency’s day-to-day operations, with respect to the oversight, supervision, and regulation of the nation’s consumer finance market. She also served as Deputy Director, Chief of Staff and Deputy Chief Operating Officer and was an early member of the CFPB implementation team during the Obama Administration. In addition, Ms. English was Principal Deputy Chief of Staff of the U.S. Office of Personnel Management (OPM) and held senior roles at the U.S. Office of Management and Budget (OMB) and U.S. Department of the Treasury.
Most recently, Ms. English was Director of Financial Services Advocacy for the Consumer Federation of America (CFA) in Washington D.C., a national nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing the consumer interest through research, advocacy, and education.
Ms. English received her B.A. from New York University and a M.S. from the London School of Economics with merit.