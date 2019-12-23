New Trading Participants At EEX In November 2019

In November 2019, Ezpada AG (CH), Vivigas S.p.A. (IT), TP ICAP (Europe) SA (FR), Kirkesundet Kraft AS (UK), E-CO Energi AS (NO) and CEZ Trade Bulgaria EAD (BG) have been admitted to exchange trading on the EEX derivatives market for power. Ezpada AG (CH), TP ICAP (Europe) SA (FR), E-CO Energi AS (NO) an CEZ Trade Bulgaria EAD (BG) have been admitted to exchange trading on the EEX Derivatives Market for Futures and Options on Emission Rights. Additionally, TP ICAP (Europe) SA (FR) has been admitted on the EEX derivatives market for Freight Financial Futures and Options as well as futures on Agricultural products, Iron Ore and Wood Pellets. The trading participant Olam International Limited (SG) has been admitted on the EEX derivatives market for trading of Freight Financial Futures and Options. Furthermore, TP ICAP (Europe) SA (FR) has also been admitted for trading of Emission Rights (secondary market) on the EEX spot market.
The already existing member Sev.en Commodities AG (LI) has additionally been admitted for trading on the EEX spot market for the trading of Emission Rights (Primary Auctions). The participant Banca Akros SpA has additionally been admitted for the trading of Agricultural products.