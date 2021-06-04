New Trading Participants At EEX In March 2021

In March 2021, EEX welcomed the following members to its markets and additionally admitted members to further markets.
This month, Engelhart CTP (Singapore) PTE Ltd. has been admitted as new trading member on the EEX Derivatives Market for Japanese Power Futures (JPY). Furthermore,Alpig AG (AATEX) has been newly licensed to exchange trading Emission Allowances Futures & Options on the EEX Derivatives market.
Besides, Wintershall Dea GmbH was authorised to trade PEG Natural Gas Spot Contracts on the EEX Spot Market and ENET Energy SA (ETEEX) to exchange trading for Power Futures on the EEX Derivatives market.
Additionally, Hartree Partners Power & Gas Company (UK) Limited and EMEX Trade GmbH (MXTEX) were respectively admitted to exchange trading Natural Gas Futures on the EEX Derivatives market.
Moreover,we also welcomed Powermarkt ApS and Electroroute Energy Trading limited (ROUEX) to trade Natural Gas Futures on the EEX Derivatives markets and Natural Gas Spot contracts.
The following members were additionally admitted to trading in the respective markets:
- CRE Consorzio Per Le Risorse Energetiche S.C.p.A to Futures and Optionson the EEX Power Derivatives markets
- Scholt Energy Trading B.V. totrade Natural Gas Spot contracts on the EEX Spot Markets as well as Natural Gas Futures & TTF Natural Gas Options on the EEX Derivatives Markets
- Energetech Trading DMCC to trade Power Futures & Options, TTF Natural Gas Futures on the EEX Derivatives Market as well as Spot Contracts on Emission Rights & TTF Natural Gas Spot Contracts on the Spot market.