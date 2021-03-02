New Trading Participants At EEX In January 2021

In January 2021, EEX welcomed the following members to its markets and additionally admitted members to further markets.
This month, ENI Global Energy Markets SPA has newly been licensed to trade Futures and Options, Emission Allowances as well as Natural Gas Futures on the EEX Derivatives Market.
The trading participant was additionally authorised to trade Spot Contracts on Emission Rights (Secondary Market, Primary Auctions) and Natural Gas Contracts on the EEX Spot markets.
Furthermore, Vitus Capital AG and Ompex AG were respectively admitted to exchange trading Power Futures and Options as well as Emission Allowances on the EEX Derivatives Market.
Besides, Comnordic A/S was recently admitted to trade Natural Gas Futures on the EEX Derivatives Markets and Natural Gas Spot contracts on the EEX Spot markets.
Moreover,we also welcomedthe new member Nitor Energy S/A to trade Natural Gas Spot Contracts on the EEX Spot Markets and Blue Copal Ltd to trade Futures and Options on the EEX Power Derivatives Markets.
The following members were additionally admitted to trading in the respective markets:
- RAG Austria AG to Emission Allowances Futures & Options and to Spot Contracts on Emission Rights (Secondary Market, Primary Auctions)
- Nitor Energy A/S to (ZTP, GPL, NCG, TTF, PSV, ETF) Natural Gas Futures, TTF Natural Gas Options and (ZTP, GPL, NCG, TTF, PSV, ETF) Natural Gas OTF Futures
- BKW Energie AG to (NCG, TTF, PSV) Natural Gas Futures, TTF Natural Gas Options and to (NCG, TTF) Natural Gas Spot Contracts
- Engelhart CTP (Singapore) PTE to Emission Allowances Futures and Options
- ENEA Trading Sp. zo.o to Emission Allowances Futures & Options and to Spot Contracts on Emission Rights (Secondary Market, Primary Auctions)
- Danske Commodities A/S, Denmark to (PEG, ZTP, GPL, NBP, NCG, TTF, ZEE, PSV, ETF, CEGH, PVB, CZ VTP) Natural Gas Futures, TTF Natural Gas Options and to (PEG, LPEG, ZTP, ZTPL, GPL, GPL-H, GPL-L, NCG, NCG-H, NCG-L, NCG-L East, NGC-West, TTF, ZEE, NBP, ETF, CEGH, PVB, CZVTP) Natural Gas Spot Contracts
- ERU Europe GmbH, Austria, to CEGH Natural Gas Futures