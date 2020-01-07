In December 2019, ENERGOVIA LTD (Sofia) has been admitted to trade futures and options on the EEX power derivatives markets and the market for contracts on emission rights. XENON CAPITAL MARKETS LTD (London) was admitted as trading participant on the derivatives markets for power, agricultural products, freight, iron ore, wood pellets and emission rights. Mitsui Bussan Commodities Ltd. (London) has been additionally admitted to trading in freight financial futures and options.
New Trading Participants At EEX In December 2019
Date 07/01/2020