New Trading Participants At EEX In April 2021

In April 2021, EEX welcomed the following members to its markets.
This month, Morgan Stanley Europe SE (MOEEX) and Banka Akros S.p.A (BAKEX) have been admitted for additional products on the EEX Derivatives Market for Natural Gas Futures.
Besides, Naturgy Commodities Trading SA (NCTEX) was licensed to exchange trading for Natural Gas Futures on the EEX Derivatives market and for Natural Gas Spot contracts on the EEX Spot market.
Additionally, Marex Financial (MAFEX) was authorized totrade Japanese Power Futures on the EEX Derivatives market.
Moreover,we also welcomed Burgo Energia Srl totrade Emission Allowances Spot on the EEX Spot markets.