New Senior Hire At Broadridge: John Dowdall Appointed Head Of European Regulatory Intelligence At Broadridge Fund Communication Solutions

Global Fintech leader, Broadridge Financial Solutions, is expanding its team in the investment funds industry with the senior hire of John Dowdall as Head of European Regulatory Intelligence in Broadridge Fund Communication Solutions (FCS).





“John has over 25 years’ experience working in financial institutions and consultancies covering data solutions and regulation with engagements including MiFID, PRIIPs, Solvency II, SFDR , SDR, corporate social responsibility, and retail disclosures for the UK and EU.,” said Stephen Johnston, Head of Broadridge Fund Communication Solutions. “He will be responsible for leading our efforts in monitoring regulatory developments and helping clients navigate this evolving landscape.”



Dowdall was also the founder of the regulatory data exchange Silverfinch.



Dowdall commented, “Joining Broadridge is very exciting and a natural fit. What has attracted me more than anything is the ambition of the team and strategic vision for how, as an organisation, we can help transform the fund industry.”



Broadridge Fund Communication Solutions provides a comprehensive digital platform and has a proven track record of supporting the life cycle of fund data, documents and regulatory reporting for the global asset management industry. It manages and distributes data for over 550 global fund groups and supports over 30 million fund document and data requests each year, in over 35 languages.