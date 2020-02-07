New Sales Appointment To Drive International Growth For Gresham Technologies

Global fintech firm, Gresham Technologies (Gresham), has appointed Mark Bolton as its Head of International Sales to spearhead its global growth plans.
In his new role, Mark will be responsible for directing the firm’s sales strategy across Asia and North America, and identifying target market segments for expansion across the entire Clareti platform. Prior to joining Gresham, Mark held senior sales leadership positions at SunGard and FIS where he was instrumental in overseeing the growth of the reconciliation sales organisation in both Europe and the US.
The announcement comes off the back of successful 2019 results in which Gresham reported a 30% increase in Group revenues to £25m and twelve new Clareti wins. This includes three legacy transformation projects for tier one firms across the buy and sell side.
Mark commented on this move: “The reconciliation, cash management and payments spaces are all undergoing extraordinary change. Rising regulatory pressure and disruptive technology means that banking culture and the way things are done have evolved, and legacy vendors can’t keep up. Gresham’s next generation technology offers the flexibility and performance to manage all these challenges so our clients can focus on growing their business.”
Ian Manocha, CEO, Gresham Technologies added: “Mark’s experience in the sector and understanding of our clients makes him perfect for this role. He embodies our ethos – be an expert in the field so we can deliver the best technology to bring integrity and control to our clients’ data. Mark has already proved that he can grow existing client partnerships with multinational banks and corporates. We look forward to him further expanding our reach to the markets.”