New S Immo Green Bond, Vienna Stock Exchange Becomes First Address For A Growing Number Of International Bonds

Today is the first trading day of S Immo AG's new green corporate bond on the Vienna Stock Exchange. The 5-year corporate bond yields 1.25% per year. With a denomination of EUR 500, the company is also targeting private investors. The issuing volume totals up to EUR 50 million. This is already the second green bond and the company's eighth bond to be listed on the Vienna Stock Exchange. A total of 58 ESG bonds, i.e. bonds whose issuing proceeds flow into the financing of climate-friendly projects with ecological or social benefits, are currently being offered in Vienna, and the trend is rising. As part of the issuing process, S Immo prepared a Green Bond Framework taking into account international standards (Green Bond Principles). This was reviewed as part of a second party opinion by the external auditor Sustainalytics and assesses the impact of the projects to be financed with the proceeds of the green bond.
Listing hub for national and international bonds
The Vienna Stock Exchange doubled the number of new bond listings in the previous year to over 6,800. Most of the bonds originate from international customers, primarily financial services providers such as BBVA Global Markets, B.V. (subsidiary of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, Spain's second-largest bank) and Marex (British financial services provider in the broking & trading sector). In 2021, KELAG, Verbund and UBM also used the Vienna Stock Exchange as a listing platform for the issue of a green corporate bond. As of 31 December 2021, 10,134 bonds are listed on the Vienna Stock Exchange, including 9,030 bonds issued by financial institutions, 691 bonds issued by the public sector (e.g., federal government bonds) and 428 corporate bonds. Stay up to date on new and current corporate bond issues with the free-of-charge Corporate Bond Monitor (in German).