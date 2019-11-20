New Release Of GPW’s Mobile Application

- The upgraded version of GPW’s mobile application adds a new functionality: “My Portfolio”
- GPW’s mobile app now features innovative solutions: new charts, alerts and notifications, as well as a new look
- Version 3.0 is a mobile source of latest news on prices of financial instruments traded on GPW
- The app is ready for smartphones and tablets with the latest release of iOS and Android
- The application is available free of charge in the Polish and English language version
New look and functions
The upgraded version of GPW’s mobile application adds a new functionality: “My Portfolio”. The option of adding and tracking the performance of favourite stocks allows users to set up personalised investment portfolios.
The new release also adds more alerts and notifications. As a result, app users will be notified not only of changes in stock prices but also all other market developments relevant to their stocks. The new app provides even more market information from the leading news agencies: the Polish Press Agency and ISBnews. The application features ESPI and EBI reports, agency news, GPW’s daily summaries, and market commentary.
GPW’s mobile app version 3.0 replaces the previous release. It has been written and developed from scratch based on state-of-the-art technology and standards, and can be further improved and expanded.
“Nearly half of all humanity have constant internet access on mobile devices. Access to information plays a key role in the financial market. We have combined both trends and addressed users’ expectations in developing the new release of GPW’s application. As a result, all users of smartphones and other mobile devices can monitor their investment portfolios and quickly respond to market developments,” said Marek Dietl, President of the GPW Management Board.
GPW’s mobile app now has a new attractive look which facilitates intuitive access to information. GPW has also extended the functionalities of available charts. Advanced technology allows users to better analyse stock charts. The upgraded app for mobile devices also provides a range of additional indicators and the option of configuring the charts of the user’s favourite stocks.
GPW’s mobile app: bringing the latest news to smartphones and tablets
GPW’s mobile application provides current prices of financial instruments traded on the Warsaw Stock Exchange.
The available instruments include:
- Indices
- Stocks (Main Market, NewConnect)
- ETFs
- Structured products
- Futures
- Options
- Investment certificates
- Bonds
In addition to prices, GPW app users have free-of-charge access to the key data, statistics and indicators of companies traded on the Main Market, NewConnect, and Catalyst.
The new release of the application for iOS and Android devices is available free of charge from the App Store and Google Play.
The Warsaw Stock Exchange Group (GPW Group) operates trading platforms for shares, Treasury and corporate bonds, derivatives, electricity and gas, and provides indices and benchmarks including WIBOR and WIBID. The index agent FTSE Russell classifies the Polish capital market as a Developed Market since 2018. The markets operated by the GPW Group are the biggest in Central and Eastern Europe. For more information, visit www.gpw.pl