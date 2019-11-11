New OMX Helsinki Benchmark Portfolio Selected - New Portfolio Of The OMX Helsinki Benchmark Index Will Become Effective December 2, 2019

Nasdaq (Nasdaq:NDAQ) announced today the results of the semi-annual review of the OMX Helsinki Benchmark Index (Nasdaq Helsinki: OMXHB), which will become effective with the market open on Monday, December 2, 2019.
Harvia Plc (HARVIA), HKScan Oyj A (HKSAV) and Viking Line Abp (VIK1V) will be added to the index.
Atria Plc A (ATRAV) and Terveystalo Plc (TTALO) will be removed from the Index.
OMXHB includes some of the largest and most actively traded stocks on Nasdaq Helsinki and the portfolio is represented by companies in all ten ICB industries. Included stocks are screened to ensure liquidity and the weight of the stocks is based on the free float adjusted market value, which means that only the part of the share capital that is considered available for trading is included in the index.
The index serves as an indicator of the overall sentiment on Nasdaq Helsinki and offers a cost effective index that an investor can fully replicate and use as a basis for financial products. OMXHB is evaluated on a semi-annual basis in May and November, and the new index portfolio becomes effective on the first trading day in June and December respectively.