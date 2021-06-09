New Leasing Issuer Floats On Tehran Stock Exchange

A new company was listed on Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE): Karafarin Leasing Co. went public on Wednesday, 9 June 2021.
Two hundred and twenty five million shares, representing 15% of total equity shares of Karafarin Leasing Company (KLC) were offered publically on Tehran Stock Exchange. Out of the total floated equities, 150 million shares were offered to the public on 9 June 2021; and the rest 75 million shares will be offered to the Investment Funds on Saturday, 12 June 2021.
The IPO ceremony celebrating the 373rd company currently listed on TSE’s market was broadcasted online via the official channel of TSE on https://www.aparat.com.
After the price discovery carried out through book-building method, the equities were traded at IRR 2,200 per share.
Established in 2004, Karafarin Leasing Company is essentially engaged in leasing operations, cash and instalment sales and hire-purchase transactions, obtaining agencies from companies, manufacturing of machineries and durable commodities as well as investing in the above fields of activity. The company is missioned to contribute in helping sustain national capital via replacing machinery, creating employment, expanding products sale, boosting purchasing power for the purpose of fulfilling the requirements of specialties in various industrial sectors.