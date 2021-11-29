New International Shares To Be Added To MOEX Market Making Programs

From 1 December 2021, 80 further new international shares will be added to the MOEX and MOEX Global USD market making programs intended for securities of international issuers, and start trading on the same day. The minimum number of instruments quoted by a market maker has been reduced for both programs; and the formula for calculating the remuneration payable to market makers for the MOEX Global program has been clarified.
From 1 December 2021, three new instruments will also be added to the Good Evening Market Making Program for the evening session of the Equity Market.Moscow Exchange aims to provide the market making service for all securities traded on the new sections, which enables investors to trade these securities with minimal costs.