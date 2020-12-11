New Executive Appointments At Financial Conduct Authority

The FCA has appointed Sheldon Mills as the new Executive Director, Consumers and Competition, and Siobhn Sheridan as Chief People Officer.
The Executive Director, Consumers and Competition post was created last month when it was announced that the FCAs two existing Supervision divisions would be brought together and merged with the policy and competition functions. These will form a new, single division led by twoExecutive Directors: one focused on the FCAs consumer protection and competition objectives; the other on the objective to protect the financial markets.
Sheldon was formerly interim Executive Director, Strategy and Competition where he has, amongst other things, led the FCAs response to ensure industry support for consumers during the pandemic. Prior to joining the FCA, Sheldon was Senior Director at the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), where he had overall leadership responsibility for the delivery of merger control across the UK economy. Sheldon was recently named as one of the Top 20 Industry Professionals in the Global Diversity List and is also Chair of Trustees at Stonewall.
The new division involves a substantial restructuring of our existing senior management responsibilities for consumer outcomes which have been taken up by Sheldon with immediate effect. Jonathan Davidson, who currently holds some of these responsibilities, will support Sheldon through the transition and help ensure the success of our transformation programme before he leaves the FCA in early 2021.
Siobhn Sheridan joins the FCA as Chief People Officer from the Ministry of Defence where she has been leading an HR team of 200 people and has been responsible for Diversity and Inclusion Strategy at Group level for Defence.
Her previous experience includes roles at Capital One, DEFRA, DWP and the NSPCC. Siobhn will be maintaining her position as a charity trustee at the Mental Health Foundation. She will take up her post from the end of March 2021.
Nikhil Rathi, Chief Executive, said:
I am delighted that Sheldon Mills will be the FCAs first Executive Director, Consumers and Competition and also to welcome Siobhn Sheridan to the FCA as Chief People Officer.
Sheldon has played a crucial role in supporting consumers during the pandemic. I know that Sheldon will bring his knowledge, leadership skills and passion for consumer issues to shape the newly established Division and motivate those who work in it to ever higher standards.
Siobhn will bring a wealth of experience of leading on people issues in both financial services and public service organisations to the FCA. Her alignment with our values, knowledge of using data to drive people strategy and her commitment to diversity and inclusion make her a great fit for the FCA. I am confident that she will make a significant contribution to our ongoing transformation programme and strengthening FCA capabilities.
Sheldon Mills, Executive Director, Consumers and Competition, said:
Im delighted to be joining the FCA leadership team to jointly lead a new supervision, competition and policy division. The FCA is a cornerstone in ensuring that we all have the financial products and services we need and that wholesale markets function well to support the economy.
The new division will be able to build a strong coordinated regulatory framework to ensure financial services firms of all sizes deliver products and services that meet the needs of many consumers and small businesses across the country and we will continue to support the industry to serve people well at this time of challenge for people and the economy.
Siobhn Sheridan, Chief People Officer, said:
Im delighted to be joining Nikhil and the leadership team at the Financial Conduct Authority and to play a part in protecting consumers at this critical stage for the country. It will be a privilege to be a part of the FCA team, and to help the FCA to deliver its vital mission.