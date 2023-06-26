New Document From COX ENERGY About Its Listing On BME Growth

It is the fifth company to register a Document of Incorporation on this BME market in 2023 and the first to be listed on both BME Growth and the Mexican Stock Exchange

The Market Coordination and Incorporations Committee considers that COX ENERGY will meet the requirements for its incorporation to BME Growth.

The company's Board of Directors has taken a reference price of 1.73 euros per share as the starting point for trading, taking into account the valuation report by an independent expert, which implies a total valuation of the company of 285 million euros.

The company's Registered Advisor is Singular Bank while Gestión de Patrimonios Mobiliarios will act as Liquidity Provider.

COX ENERGY was incorporated in Mexico in 2015 and together with its subsidiaries forms a group of companies with a 100% green focus with an international presence dedicated to the management, development and operation of a portfolio of renewable energy projects, mainly from photovoltaic sources, with a presence in Europe and Latin America.

COX ENERGY was listed on the Mexican Institutional Stock Exchange (BIVA) on 8 July 2020 and will be the first Latin American company to trade on both that market and BME Growth. The company thus seeks greater visibility and access to European markets.

The COX ENERGY’s Information Document is available on the BME Growth website (https://www.bmegrowth.es/ing/Home.aspx), where you can find all the information about the company and its business.