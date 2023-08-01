New Chair Appointments To UK Financial Conduct Authority’s Markets Practitioner Panel, Practitioner Panel And Listing Authority Advisory Panel 

The FCA has appointed Clare Woodman as Chair of the FCA Markets Practitioner Panel, Matt Hammerstein as Chair of the FCA Practitioner Panel, and Mandy Gradden as Chair of the Listing Authority Advisory Panel.
Clare, Matt and Mandy, who take up their roles on 1 August 2023, will lead the Panels in providing input from practitioners and market participants to help the FCA meet its objectives.
Welcoming the appointments, FCA Chair Ashley Alder said:
'Clare, Matt, and Mandy bring with them a deep wealth of experience and knowledge at a changing and challenging time for the economy and for consumers. They will play a vital role in providing insight and challenge on behalf of the firms, markets and consumers we serve by ensuring that all voices are heard.
'I am confident they will continue the excellent work of the Panels in ensuring our regulation is targeted, timely, and effective. And most importantly, that it delivers the right outcomes for firms, markets and consumers.'
Clare Woodman said:
‘I am delighted to have the opportunity to serve as Chair of the Markets Practitioner Panel. With the financial market environment constantly evolving, it is vital that regulators and industry continue to work together. I look forward to working with my senior industry colleagues and the FCA to ensure that markets remain efficient and effective allocators of capital, while upholding the highest standards.’
Matt Hammerstein said:
‘It is a privilege to be asked to Chair the FCA Practitioner Panel. The Panel plays a critical role in helping the FCA better anticipate the implications of proposed policy changes, and to better understand whether the existing body of policy is achieving the expected and appropriate outcomes. With the introduction of the new Consumer Duty, the incorporation of a competitiveness objective, the transformation of the FCA itself, and the ongoing uncertainty and challenges in the economy, an active dialogue between practitioners and the FCA is vitally important. I look forward to ensuring that that dialogue is productive and meaningful on behalf of the consumers, businesses, and markets that we jointly serve.’
Mandy Gradden said:
‘The Listing Authority Advisory Panel plays such an important role in connecting issuers, investors, advisors and other market participants with the FCA and we are fortunate to have such a talented and diverse group of stakeholders serving on the Panel. The FCA is tackling a very significant programme of innovation and reform as it supports the UK capital markets, and I am delighted to have the opportunity to serve as Chair of the Panel as we seek to support the FCA at such a critical time.’
Background
- The statutory panels were set up to make and maintain effective arrangements for consulting consumers and practitioners on the extent to which the FCA’s general policies and practices are consistent with its general duties, as set out in the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (as amended). On 29 August 2023, the Listing Authority Advisory Panel will become a statutory panel governed by the provisions of FSMA 2000 (as amended). Further information about the statutory panels.
- Appointments of the Chairs of the statutory panels are agreed by the FCA Board and approved by the Treasury.
- Clare Woodman is Head of EMEA and CEO of Morgan Stanley & Co. International Plc. She is a member of both the global operating and management committees and chair of Morgan Stanley Europe SE. Clare was previously Global Chief Operating Officer for Morgan Stanley’s Institutional Securities Group. She joined Morgan Stanley in 2002 from Clifford Chance. Clare is a Trustee of the Morgan Stanley International Foundation, overseeing the firm’s longstanding partnership with Great Ormond Street Hospital, and she is an active sponsor of the firm’s Women's Business Alliance. Clare is a member of TheCityUK Advisory Council. Clare studied at the London Business School where she obtained her MBA.
- Matt Hammerstein is the CEO for Barclays Bank UK, covering Retail Banking, Investments and Wealth UK, Business Banking and Barclaycard UK. Prior to becoming CEO, Matt was Head of Retail Lending. He joined Barclays in 2004 as Director of Group Strategy, later progressing to become the Group Chief of Staff, and went on to manage Barclays Group Corporate Strategy and Corporate Relations, Barclays Customer and Client Experience in Retail and Business Banking and Barclays UK Retail Products and Segments. Before Joining Barclays, Matt was a Senior Management Consultant at Marakon Associates where he worked for 12 years in the financial services, consumer products and energy sectors within the Americas and Europe. Matt graduated with a degree in Mechanical Engineering from Yale University, and an MBA from the University of Chicago. Matt is a member of the BBUK Board, UK Finance Board, Charities Aid Foundation America Board and sits on the Money and Pensions Service Adult Advisory Group.
- Mandy Gradden has been CFO of Ascential plc, a specialist global information, data and analytics company, since 2013 and was a key member of the team that led the company’s IPO in 2016. Before joining Ascential, Mandy was CFO at Torex, and helped manage the successful turnaround and sale of that business. Prior to that, she was CFO at Detica Group plc, a technology consultancy; Director of Corporate Development at Telewest; and Group Financial Controller at Dalgety. She began her career at Price Waterhouse, where she qualified as a Chartered Accountant. She also sat as a non-executive director of SDL plc where she chaired the audit committee.
