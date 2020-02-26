New CCP 12 Report On “Progress And Initiatives In OTC Derivatives“ Published

CCP12 - The Global Association of Central Counterparties – of which Eurex Clearing is a member, has published its second report exploring the current and future ecosystem of OTC derivatives. It complements public sector analysis of the OTC derivatives market in terms of its current state, the trends observed from the data, the impacts of regulation, and the inherent efficiencies and security of the cleared ecosystem.
In their new report three case studies across Collateral, Foreign Exchange (“FX”), and Interest Rate Derivatives are explored, researching market dynamics and providing critical insights into the OTC derivatives markets.
The report examines how markets are evolving and in particular, how participants across the industry adapting ahead of fuller implementation of Uncleared Margin Rules.
The report also illustrates that compared to the bilateral markets, the efficiencies in the cleared ecosystem are consistently becoming an attractive factor for market participants.
“Transparency is essential for both efficient markets and the accurate pricing and management of risk. Reports such as the CCP12 Progress and initiatives in OTC Derivatives elucidate existing available data, and draw attention to further work required to meet these objectives. As such, the Report benefits the wider market and public sector bodies.” Teo Floor, Fixed Income, Funding and Finance, Eurex Clearing.