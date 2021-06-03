New BISX Trading Hours

The Bahamas International Securities Exchange (BISX or the Exchange) is pleased to announce that trading hours over BISX have been amended to 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. These hours take effect 1 June 2021.
The change in trading hours is a part of the amendments to the Exchange’s operations to accommodate the Trading of Bahamas Government Registered Stock (BRS). BRS commenced trading over BISX on 9 July 2020 adding total face value of $3.6 Billion and 220 instruments to the Exchange. Based on market feedback to this and to the other additional listing of the Exchange the decision was made that the length of Trading Hours needed to be extended to allow for more trading time.
Keith Davies, the Chief Executive Officer at BISX commented, “We are excited to take this next step in the continued evolution of the Exchange. This does represent a milestone and marker of the continued maturity of our market. We are appreciative to all of our partners in the Bahamian capital markets for helping us achieve this including our BISX Members, our Listed Issuers, the Central Bank of The Bahamas and the Ministry of Finance of the Government of The Bahamas.”
While the stimulus for the change was the listing of BRS, this change will be effective for all instruments listed and traded on BISX. This change to trading hours will produce no change to the information provided by the Exchange except that the live trades feed on the BISX website will now be posting live trade information from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.