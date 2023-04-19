Neueda Expands Its Global Offering With Acquisition Of Cloud Engineering Training Experts Conygre To ‘Future-Proof’ Client Teams

Neueda, the global technology training and consulting firm behind the upskilling solutions for Morgan Stanley, Citi, Royal Bank of Canada, Dell and Ericsson has acquired Conygre, a leading UK-based cloud-engineering consultancy for BBC, Rolls Royce, Jaguar Land Rover, Visa, Lloyds Banking Group and the NHS among others.

The multi-million dollar acquisition is part of Neueda’s ambitious growth strategy, scaling its capacity to deliver cloud-engineering training and application modernisation support. The combined forces of both companies will further enhance their client portfolios in many of the world’s largest financial services, telecoms, automotive and technology firms and help businesses attract and retain top talent.

With the creation of a ‘two systems’ approach, Conygre has the capacity to greatly enhance the client experience via an infrastructure provisioning platform that enables them to deliver training on any technology, regardless of the computing capabilities of the client.

Neueda will also benefit from Conygre’s Automated Assessment Engine to the portfolio, boosting their ability to verify the effectiveness of their training programmes and provide certification to participants.

“Our 10-year partnership with Conygre delivering training programmes across the Americas, Asia and Europe has given us the opportunity to see them in real action", says Neueda director and founder, David Bole. “The team continues to impress us with their cloud-engineering expertise and the acquisition is part of our deliberate strategy to offer the best technology training solutions to the market. Together we will help our clients continue to future-proof their teams, strengthening employees' knowledge and commitment to their companies.”

“The technology industry is constantly evolving at a rapid pace, so cutting edge training is key to staying relevant”, comments Conygre CEO, Nick Todd. “Our bespoke training programmes perfectly align with Neueda’s high working standards, making the partnership extremely strategic and robust. A time-tested partnership with Neueda’s visionary pathway proves this a smart alignment in extending our joint technology skills training for customers globally.”