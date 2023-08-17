BV_Trial Banner.gif
Neptune Collaborates With Lombard Odier To Provide Their Traders And Advisers With Real-Time Axe Data, Enhancing The Investment Experience For Investor Clients

Date 17/08/2023

Neptune Networks Ltd. (Neptune), the fixed income network for disseminating real-time axe data, today announced the addition of Geneva-based Bank Lombard Odier & Co Ltd (Lombard Odier) to its expanding buy-side community. Lombard Odier will consume Neptune axes across Rates, Investment Grade, High Yield and Emerging Markets bonds. The data will be utilised by trading and advisory users globally for the benefit of their end investor client base.

 

Lombard Odier’s clients will benefit from the additional market insight and identification of investment opportunities from the Neptune axe data – delivered direct from 32 of the leading fixed income dealers globally.

Commenting on Lombard Odier joining the network, Neptune COO Byron Cooper-Fogarty said, “We are delighted to have Lombard Odier join the Neptune buy-side community. Having such a prestigious firm involved with Neptune demonstrates the value we continue to provide to investors and will allow further market insight to Lombard Odier’s traders and advisors.”

Stephen Grady, Head of Global Market Services at Lombard Odier, said, “Lombard Odier has a long-standing commitment to innovation to meet ever-evolving customer needs.  Access to real-time axe data from Neptune is one more example and allows us to deliver better trading outcomes for our clients around the world.”

