Nasdaq Welcomed 60 IPOs In The First Half Of 2023 - Secured An 88% Win-Rate For Listings In The U.S. Market - Two Of The Three Largest Operating Company IPOs By Proceeds Raised Listed On Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announced today that in the first half of 2023, it welcomed 60 initial public offerings (IPOs), raising a total of $3.71 billion. A total of 46 operating companies and 14 SPACs listed on Nasdaq during the first six months of 2023, representing an 88% win rate in the U.S. market, and extending Nasdaq’s leadership to 38 consecutive quarters. In addition to the IPOs, 4 companies transferred their corporate listing to Nasdaq. Additionally, Roper Technologies announced their intention to transfer their corporate listing to Nasdaq, representing $48 billion in market cap.

“Nasdaq is committed to advocating on behalf of our issuers on current and emerging themes that are most important to them—and empowering our issuers with innovative life-cycle solutions so they can better navigate the public markets,” said Karen Snow, Global Head of Listings at Nasdaq. “We are proud to support companies as they consider different pathways to the public markets including traditional IPOs, direct listings, spins, and dual-listings. In my newly expanded role, I look forward to building upon Nasdaq’s position as the world’s premier listing exchange.”

A video accompanying this announcement is available at: https://vimeo.com/nasdaq/2023-midyear-listings

2023 FIRST HALF NASDAQ U.S. LISTINGS HIGHLIGHTS