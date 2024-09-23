Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index:

CCData-468x60x2.jpg BT_Radianz_468x60_Jul23 dxFeed_Innovative_468x60_Devexp.jpg

Nasdaq To Hold Third Quarter 2024 Investor Conference Call

Date 23/09/2024

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) has scheduled its third quarter 2024 financial results announcement.

  Who:   Nasdaq’s CEO, CFO, and additional members of its senior management team
       
  What:   Review Nasdaq’s third quarter 2024 financial results
       
  When:   Thursday, October 24, 2024
      Results Call: 8:00 AM Eastern
       

Senior management will be available for questions from the investment community following prepared remarks.

All participants can access the conference via webcast through the Nasdaq Investor Relations website at http://ir.nasdaq.com/.

Note: The press release and results presentation for the third quarter 2024 results will be posted on the Nasdaq Investor Relations website at http://ir.nasdaq.com/ on Thursday, October 24, 2024 at approximately 7:00 AM Eastern.

Confinity_sky1-min.gif MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach BT_Radianz_120x600_Jul23.jpg