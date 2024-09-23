Nasdaq To Hold Third Quarter 2024 Investor Conference Call

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) has scheduled its third quarter 2024 financial results announcement.

Who: Nasdaq’s CEO, CFO, and additional members of its senior management team What: Review Nasdaq’s third quarter 2024 financial results When: Thursday, October 24, 2024 Results Call: 8:00 AM Eastern

Senior management will be available for questions from the investment community following prepared remarks.

All participants can access the conference via webcast through the Nasdaq Investor Relations website at http://ir.nasdaq.com/.