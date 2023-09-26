BV_Trial Banner.gif
Nasdaq To Hold Third Quarter 2023 Investor Conference Call

Date 26/09/2023

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) has scheduled its Third Quarter 2023 financial results announcement.

 

WHO:
 Nasdaq’s CEO, CFO, and additional members of its senior management team
   
WHAT:
 Review Nasdaq’s Third Quarter 2023 financial results
   
WHEN:
 Wednesday, October 18, 2023
  Results Call: 8:00 AM Eastern


Senior management will be available for questions from the investment community following prepared remarks.

All participants can access the conference via webcast through the Nasdaq Investor Relations website at: http://ir.nasdaq.com/.

Note: The press release for the Third Quarter 2023 results will be posted on the Nasdaq Investor Relations website at http://ir.nasdaq.com/ on Wednesday, October 18, 2023 at approximately 7:00 AM Eastern.

