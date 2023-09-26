Nasdaq To Hold Third Quarter 2023 Investor Conference Call

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) has scheduled its Third Quarter 2023 financial results announcement.

WHO:

Nasdaq’s CEO, CFO, and additional members of its senior management team WHAT:

Review Nasdaq’s Third Quarter 2023 financial results WHEN:

Wednesday, October 18, 2023 Results Call: 8:00 AM Eastern



Senior management will be available for questions from the investment community following prepared remarks.

All participants can access the conference via webcast through the Nasdaq Investor Relations website at: http://ir.nasdaq.com/.