Nasdaq To Hold Second Quarter 2023 Investor Conference Call

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) has scheduled its Second Quarter 2023 financial results announcement.

WHO: Nasdaq’s CEO, CFO, and additional members of its senior management team WHAT: Review Nasdaq’s Second Quarter 2023 financial results WHEN: Wednesday, July 19, 2023 Results Call: 8:00 AM Eastern

Senior management will be available for questions from the investment community following prepared remarks.

All participants can access the conference via webcast through the Nasdaq Investor Relations website at: http://ir.nasdaq.com/.