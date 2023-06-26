BV_Trial Banner.gif
Nasdaq To Hold Second Quarter 2023 Investor Conference Call

Date 26/06/2023

 Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) has scheduled its Second Quarter 2023 financial results announcement.

 

WHO:  Nasdaq’s CEO, CFO, and additional members of its senior management team
   
WHAT: Review Nasdaq’s Second Quarter 2023 financial results
   
WHEN:  Wednesday, July 19, 2023
  Results Call: 8:00 AM Eastern

Senior management will be available for questions from the investment community following prepared remarks.

All participants can access the conference via webcast through the Nasdaq Investor Relations website at: http://ir.nasdaq.com/.

Note: The press release for the Second Quarter 2023 results will be posted on the Nasdaq Investor Relations website at http://ir.nasdaq.com/ on Wednesday, July 19, 2023 at approximately 7:00 AM Eastern.

