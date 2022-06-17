Nasdaq To Hold Second Quarter 2022 Investor Conference Call

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) has scheduled its Second Quarter 2022 financial results announcement.
|WHO:
|Nasdaq’s CEO, CFO, and additional members of its senior management team
|WHAT:
|Review Nasdaq’s Second Quarter 2022 financial results
|WHEN:
|Wednesday, July 20, 2022
|Results Call: 8:00 AM Eastern
Senior management will be available for questions from the investment community following prepared remarks.
All participants can access the conference via webcast through the Nasdaq Investor Relations website at: http://ir.nasdaq.com/.
Note: The press release for the Second Quarter 2022 results will be posted on the Nasdaq Investor Relations website at http://ir.nasdaq.com/ on Wednesday, July 20, 2022 at approximately 7:00 AM Eastern.