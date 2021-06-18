 Skip to main Content
Nasdaq To Hold Second Quarter 2021 Investor Conference Call

Date 18/06/2021

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) has scheduled its Second Quarter 2021 financial results announcement.


WHO: Nasdaq’s CEO, CFO, and additional members of its senior management team
   
WHAT: Review Nasdaq’s Second Quarter 2021 financial results
   
WHEN: Wednesday, July 21, 2021
  Results Call: 8:00 AM Eastern

Senior management will be available for questions from the investment community following prepared remarks.

All participants can access the conference via webcast through the Nasdaq Investor Relations website at: http://ir.nasdaq.com/. An audio replay of the conference will be available after the call on the Nasdaq Investor Relations website or by dialing 855-859-2056 (U.S.) or 404-537-3406 (International); Conference ID: 5467981.

Note: The press release for the Second Quarter 2021 results will be posted on the Nasdaq Investor Relations website at http://ir.nasdaq.com/ on Wednesday, July 21, 2021 at approximately 7:00 AM Eastern.