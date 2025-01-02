Nasdaq To Hold Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2024 Investor Conference Call

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) has scheduled its fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results announcement.

Who: Nasdaq’s CEO, CFO, and additional members of its senior management team What: Review Nasdaq’s fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results When: Wednesday, January 29, 2025 Results Call: 8:00 AM Eastern

Senior management will be available for questions from the investment community following prepared remarks.

All participants can access the conference via webcast through the Nasdaq Investor Relations website at http://ir.nasdaq.com/.