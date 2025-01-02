Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

Nasdaq To Hold Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2024 Investor Conference Call

Date 02/01/2025

 Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) has scheduled its fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results announcement.

Who: Nasdaq’s CEO, CFO, and additional members of its senior management team
   
What: Review Nasdaq’s fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results
   
When: Wednesday, January 29, 2025
  Results Call: 8:00 AM Eastern
   

Senior management will be available for questions from the investment community following prepared remarks.

All participants can access the conference via webcast through the Nasdaq Investor Relations website at http://ir.nasdaq.com/.

Note: The press release and results presentation for the fourth quarter and full year 2024 results will be posted on the Nasdaq Investor Relations website at http://ir.nasdaq.com/ on Wednesday, January 29, 2025 at approximately 7:00 AM Eastern.

