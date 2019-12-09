 Skip to main Content
Nasdaq To Hold Fourth Quarter 2019 Investor Conference Call

Date 09/12/2019

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) has scheduled its Fourth Quarter 2019 financial results announcement.

WHO:     Nasdaq’s CEO, CFO, and additional members of its senior management team
     
WHAT:     Review Nasdaq’s Fourth Quarter 2019 financial results
     
WHEN:     Wednesday, January 29, 2020
    Results Call: 8:00 AM Eastern

Senior management will be available for questions from the investment community following prepared remarks. 

All participants can access the conference via webcast through the Nasdaq Investor Relations website at: http://ir.nasdaq.com/. An audio replay of the conference will be available after the call on the Nasdaq Investor Relations website or by dialing 855-859-2056 (U.S.) or 404-537-3406 (International); Conference ID: 7086318

Note: The press release for the Fourth Quarter 2019 results will be posted on the Nasdaq Investor Relations website at http://ir.nasdaq.com/ on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at approximately 7:00 AM Eastern.

 